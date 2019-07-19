Development Workshop, Inc. CEO to retire

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - After 34 years of service to individuals with disabilities, President and CEO of Development Workshop, Inc. Mike O'Bleness will be retiring this fall.

Development Workshop's Board of Directors is conducting a national search for candidates to replace O'Bleness as CEO.

O'Bleness was initially hired in 1985 and has served in his current role as President and CEO since April 2008

He said his biggest accomplishment has been the increase in quality and variety of services for people with disabilities over the years.

Development Workshop is a nonprofit Community Rehabilitation Program providing vocational training, paid employment, placement assistance, and daily living skills training to individuals with disabilities.