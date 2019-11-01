District 25 sells Bonneville school property

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello/Chubbuck School Board has decided it will sell the former Bonneville school property to Pocatello Neighborhood Housing Services for $250,000.

The board also considered a letter of intent submitted by Ed Snell, indicating the building would ultimately be donated to Big Momma's House, which would provide long-term housing for families while providing counseling and rehabilitation opportunities.

The City of Pocatello has said the space could accommodate a maximum of 18 new housing units.

The school board heard comments from Bonneville Neighborhood Association officials who expressed support of the project and a plan that would improve property values in the area.

The school district has used part of the property to house a modular building used for profesional development. The main school building, however, has been vacant for 17 years.

The property was appraised a year ago at just over $500,000. The board advertised the property in November 2018, but received no bids. By Idaho code, the district may then consider any reasonable offers. Neighborworks' proposal was the first offer the board received.

The district is now drawing up a purchase and sale agreement. The sale should close before the end of the year.

