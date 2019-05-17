District 91 announces $24,000 in scholarships

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The District 91 Education Foundation has awarded $24,000 in scholarships this week.

Five Idaho Falls high school graduates will receive $2,500 scholarships from three separate scholarship funds.

The District 91 Education Foundation said the five recipients honored through the William J. and Shirley A. Maeck Foundation were:

• Faith Katseanes, Idaho Falls High School

• James Finlinson, Idaho Falls High School

• Olivia Shaul, Skyline High School

• Abigail Moody, Compass Academy

• Jordyn Croft-Goeken, Compass Academy

The Maeck Foundation recipients were selected based on essays submitted with their applications. "It is the foundation's hope that this small investment will give them a step up as they move foward with their future," said Maeck Family Foundation spokesperson Terri Frickey.

The Odd Fellows scholarships go to a graduating senior from one of the District 91 high schools and a former D91 graduate who is now attending college. The 2019 awards were presented to:

• Faith Katseanes, Idaho Falls High School, $5,000

• Addyson Barnes, University of Idaho, former Skyline High School graduate, $5,000

Brianna Troyer was selected as the $1,500 recipient of the Richard and Julie Rahl Memorial Scholarship. It was created last year by the Rahl family in honor of their parents. Julie Rahl was a longtime Skyline High School teacher.

