District 91 announces $24,000 in scholarships

Posted: May 17, 2019 11:09 AM MDT

Updated: May 17, 2019 11:09 AM MDT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The District 91 Education Foundation has awarded $24,000 in scholarships this week.

Five Idaho Falls high school graduates will receive $2,500 scholarships from three separate scholarship funds.

The District 91 Education Foundation said the five recipients honored through the William J. and Shirley A. Maeck Foundation were:

•    Faith Katseanes, Idaho Falls High School
•    James Finlinson, Idaho Falls High School
•    Olivia Shaul, Skyline High School
•    Abigail Moody, Compass Academy
•    Jordyn Croft-Goeken, Compass Academy

The Maeck Foundation recipients were selected based on essays submitted with their applications.  "It is the foundation's hope that this small investment will give them a step up as they move foward with their future," said Maeck Family Foundation spokesperson Terri Frickey.

The Odd Fellows scholarships go to a graduating senior from one of the District 91 high schools and a former D91 graduate who is now attending college.   The 2019 awards were presented to:

•    Faith Katseanes, Idaho Falls High School, $5,000
•    Addyson Barnes, University of Idaho, former Skyline High School graduate, $5,000

Brianna Troyer was selected as the $1,500 recipient of the Richard and Julie Rahl Memorial Scholarship. It was created last year by the Rahl family in honor of their parents.  Julie Rahl was a longtime Skyline High School teacher.
 

