News

District 93 communication changes could be coming soon

By:

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 05:55 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:52 PM MDT

New communication style could come soon

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville Joint School District 93 is looking to improve the way it communicates with parents. 

The district has an outline on their website that would help to inform patents better by January 2020. 

They also hope to address an Idaho law that potentially limits teachers in mostly high school. 

Those that have credentials for certain subjects would be able to fill in as needed in other places. 

The yet to be determined criteria would help fill gaps in classes students need. 

The district will vote on these issues soon. 

 

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories