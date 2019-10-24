District 93 communication changes could be coming soon

New communication style could come soon

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville Joint School District 93 is looking to improve the way it communicates with parents.

The district has an outline on their website that would help to inform patents better by January 2020.

They also hope to address an Idaho law that potentially limits teachers in mostly high school.

Those that have credentials for certain subjects would be able to fill in as needed in other places.

The yet to be determined criteria would help fill gaps in classes students need.

The district will vote on these issues soon.