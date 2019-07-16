District accepts guaranteed maximum price for schools

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Headwaters Construction has promised the Teton School Board it will guarantee the maximum price for renovation and additions at Teton Middle School in Driggs.

The estimated cost of six projects approved by voters in November 2017 was $37.3 million. The overall actual cost will come in above the approved bond amount by about 6.5%, due to a board decision last September to increase the size of Victor Elementary School. Combined with other revisions, that added about 8,400 square feet in classroom space.

Accounting for the change of scope in the buildings, the overall project costs are within 1.6% of the estimated cost of all six projects.

The Teton School Board discussed delaying the Teton Middle School project because of higher than expected material costs. However, Headwaters Construction officials said they expected those costs would probably increase in the future.