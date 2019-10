JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Jackson Police are looking for public help to identify potential suspects in a possible theft.

According to police, one of the men reportedly picked up a jacket that contained a wallet.

Officers are not saying whether it was by mistake or not, but, in any case, they would like to recover both the wallet and jacket for return to the rightful owner.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Jason Figueroa at 307-733-1430.