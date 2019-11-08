Donation to help IFFD specialty training

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Basic American Foods donated a check for $11,124 to the Idaho Falls Fire Department Friday. Basic American Foods donated a check for $11,124 to the Idaho Falls Fire Department Friday. The donation was part of the company's annual Corporate Giving Program, which benefits multiple agencies in the community.

IFFD Chief Duane Nelson said the donation would be used to purchase critical equipment used in technical rescues in confined spaces and at high angles. "Donations such as these change the dynamic of what we can do and make us an even stronger department," stated Nelson.

The Technical Rescue Team is one of many specialty teams the IFFD supports. Their work includes heavy extrication, high angle rope rescue, confined space, trench, and building collapse rescue.



IFFD Firefighters Richard Benson and Mat Hardy recently attended a Peak Rescue training in Joshua Tree, California. They now teach their skills to other firefighters.