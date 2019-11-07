Donations move Yellowstone improvements forward

NPS Roosevelt Arch; Jim Peaco; May 2003

NPS Roosevelt Arch; Jim Peaco; May 2003

BOZEMAN, Mt. (KIFI/KIDK) - Yellowstone National Park's official nonprofit partner raised $1 million in private funds over a 3-day period at the end of September.

That money will be matched dollar-for-dollar by federal funds appropriated for the National Park Foundation. The total, $2 million, will be used towards improvements at the park's North Entrance.

The National Park Service said the North Entrance Station at Gardiner, Montana is not equipped to meet the challenges of increased traffic.

In 2018, 365,397 vehicles went through the entrance, up 22% from 2013.

The improvement project will add an additional lane and kiosk, replace two existing buildings with a larger building, improve the flow of traffic and the safety of pedestrians, and replace a water line along Robert Reamer Avenue.



"This $2 million donation helps the park reach its funding goal for the North Entrance Project," said John Walda, interim president & CEO of Yellowstone Forever. "We would have not been able to capitalize on this remarkable opportunity for Yellowstone if it wasn't for the support of our generous partners and donors, and we thank them for the chance to provide a lasting impact on the park."

National Park Foundation officials said the project demonstrates the power of public-private partnerships to accelerate investments and improve visitor experiences.

