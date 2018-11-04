Downtown Idaho Falls celebrates Fall Brew

Fall Brew held in downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls community came out for some music, beer and fun on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday was the Fall Brew at the Civitan Plaza in downtown Idaho Falls. There was beer from some local breweries including Snow Eagle Brewing and Idaho Brewing Company. There was also plenty of entertainment and music. Event planners say it is good to get involved in downtown Idaho Falls.

"It brings people out on somewhat of a chilly day," said Catherine Smith with the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation. "Hopefully they'll come and have a fun afternoon experience then head out and enjoy the restaurants and shopping downtown. So, it's just really good to get downtown, even when it's colder weather we are still outside doing fun stuff."

Proceeds from the event go towards the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation.