Downtown plan goes public Wednesday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls' Community Development Services Department will bring a draft South Downtown Plan to a public meeting Wednesday.

The plan was developed based on input provided by a design charrette last April. The charrette created the framework for a draft plan that will be presented to the public.

It all comes from a 2018 initiative developed by the Greater Idaho Falls Association of Realtors and Idaho Smart Growth. The city then developed a South Downtown Steering Committee comprised of residents, landowners, developers and city staff.

"The south downtown area's proximity to amenities and central location makes it prime for reinvestment. The South Downtown Plan is intended to be a proactive planning document which guides development in the area's future," said Community Development and Services Director Brad Cramer. "Guiding this evolution through a shared community vision is paramount to preserve the areas historic character and to facilitate positive business development."

The meeting is set for June 26 at 6 p.m. with an open house to follow at 7 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Public Library.