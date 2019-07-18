Dozens of animals living in squalor seized from home

MGN Online

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - Authorities have seized dozens of animals that were living in squalid conditions at a home in west Casper.



The Casper Star-Tribune reports police responding to complaints by neighbors took the animals Wednesday, and misdemeanor charges are expected to be filed against the lone woman who lives in the home. Police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd says officers found 15 to 20 cats, 40 to 50 dogs and about 10 large birds on the property.



She says adult protective services, which is part of the Department of Family Services, also is conducting a related investigation, the details of which have not been released.



Metro Animal Shelter will temporarily house the animals while law enforcement and prosecutors determine their legal status. No other details were released.