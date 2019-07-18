Duane Bubac selected as Yellowstone's Chief of Facility Management and Operations

Yellowstone National Park's Chief of Facility Management and Operations Duane Bubac

Yellowstone National Park's Chief of Facility Management and Operations Duane Bubac

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Superintendent Cam Sholly announced Duane Bubac as the new Chief of Facility Management and Operations for Yellowstone National Park.

Bubac is an 18-year veteran of the National Park Service (NPS) and is currently the Associate Regional Director for Facilities and Infrastructure in the NPS Midwest Regional Office in Omaha, Nebraska. Bubac has been serving as the acting Facilities Chief at Yellowstone since March 2019.

The Facility Management and Operations Division is responsible for all park infrastructure including 300 miles of roads, buildings, boardwalks, and water and wastewater systems. As Chief of Facility Management and Operations, Bubac will oversee approximately $30 million annually and supervise a staff of 300 employees from varying disciplines related to design, engineering, construction, and facility operations.

"Duane has a demonstrated track record of high performance, problem solving and collaboration at all levels within the organization," said Sholly. "He is the right leader to help this team continue making substantial progress in Yellowstone's major priority areas, like reducing deferred maintenance and improving employee housing."

Previously, Bubac held a variety of other key leadership positions including: Superintendent at Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Chief of Cultural Resources and Facility Management at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, and Acting Superintendent assignments at Mount Rushmore and George Washington Carver. He was also the Operations Section Chief for the Central All Risk Management Team.

"I am honored and humbled to be selected for this position," Bubac said. "Yellowstone National Park has an outstanding team with limitless talent, dedication, and professionalism. I look forward to continuing the work they've started to further the park's strategic priorities, especially related to improving infrastructure."

Bubac spent 20 years in the United States Air Force before joining the National Park Service. He retired as the Superintendent of an Air Force Civil Engineering organization.

He has a Master of Aeronautical Sciences with concentrations in Process Engineering, Systems Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida, and a Bachelor of Arts, Human Resource Management from Saint Leo University, Florida. He enjoys spending time with family, hiking, fishing, working on vintage cars and riding his Harley.