Dwight Yoakam kicks off summer concerts at PHT Amphitheater

Dwight Yoakam kicks off the first concert of the summer season

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

It's a big night for country fans in Pocatello. Dwight Yoakam is performing at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in just a few hours.

The energy is high because this concert is the first concert of summer. Since this is the first, coordinators are working hard to put on a great show.

On Friday, it's all hands on deck. Grammy Award-winning Yoakam will be taking the stage for the first time in Pocatello. Events Director for Bannock County Guy Patterson is spearheading tonight's big show.

"It's this week especially. We've had long days, every day," Patterson said.

Crews worked most of the day to put the speakers up. They're raised and require a significant amount of time to install them properly. They're made to work in tandem with the stadium's architecture to produce top-of-the-line acoustics.

"Everyone who comes agrees the sound is just breathtaking. It's not better anywhere," Patterson said.

Patterson doesn't want this theater to go to waste. That's why he's working on a full, 12-week entertainment package next year. It's his initiative to get more people out to enjoy the amphitheater.

"That's why I took this job. I want to hopefully bring more events into the venue for the public to come in and enjoy. So that's my thrill," Patterson said. "The paycheck for my work is to have the community come out and enjoy a wonderful cultural experience, have a good time and want to come back."

Patterson says he's trying to model this amphitheater off of Red Rocks in Colorado. He wants to build a following and have Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre as a staple of southeast Idaho.

