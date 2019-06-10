East Idaho Aquarium developing exhibit to benefit the ocean

World Oceans Day is a global celebration and collaboration for a better future.

The East Idaho Aquarium is developing a special exhibit that they hope one day will benefit the ocean.

World Oceans Day is observed every year on June 8 by aquatic international organizations.

This is a time of year is to recognize the major role oceans play in our lives and the challenges faced in preserving this resource.

Keli Despain, head marine biologist said, "It's very important for the aquarium to do our part in saving the ocean. Our purpose is to bring awareness and education about the marine life we have.”

According to the Coral Resolution Foundation, about one-quarter of coral reefs worldwide are already considered to be damaged beyond repair.

Despain said, "Right now with all the global warming a lot of coral is being affected. It's very important for the aquarium to do our part to prepare. That way we can avoid this problem, in the future.”

The aquarium is taking action by preserving the health of the coral by dedicating a specific tank to care for over 50 different types of coral.

"The corals that we receive now, most of them are donations from people that live here in Idaho. We are not taking from the ocean in any way. Our eventual goal is to return the coral back to the ocean so that way we can help repopulate those ocean corals again,” said Despain.

There are a number of reasons coral life habitat is being destroyed.

From global warming to human interference.

This prevents coral from being able to grow fast on its own.

Despain said if the coral is taken care of in a controlled system where they can control the temperature they can control the environment. It helps them to grow faster and better.

That way they are prepared for when they go back out into the wild.

You're probably wondering, well, living in Idaho there is not much we can do to save the ocean. Well, that's not true.

There is a very simple way that we can make a difference.

"There is always the option of recycling. You can always recycle, not throw things out into the river, or spilling things out into the river. Every river system will eventually go back into the ocean. It seems silly since we are so far away from the ocean but it really does have an effect on that marine and aquatic life," said Despain.

If you're interested in learning more or would like to get involved in the Save the Ocean project, the East Idaho Aquarium is always looking for volunteers and opportunities to educate the public.