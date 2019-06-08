News

East Idaho Falls Rotary teams with golfers to benefit homeless students

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIDK/KXPI) - Area golfers braved the Eastern Idaho cold and sprinkles Friday morning to golf for charity at Sage Lakes Golf Course.

The event was hosted by the East Idaho Falls Rotary Club to benefit homeless students in Bonneville School District 93 and to provide school supplies, including a dictionary for every third grade student in the district.

Sixteen teams participated in the event. Twenty-three area businesses sponsored holes, and the lunch was also sponsored.

 

