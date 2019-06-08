East Idaho Falls Rotary teams with golfers to benefit homeless students

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIDK/KXPI) - Area golfers braved the Eastern Idaho cold and sprinkles Friday morning to golf for charity at Sage Lakes Golf Course.

KIDK Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz golfing for charity with the East Idaho Falls Rotary Club.

The event was hosted by the East Idaho Falls Rotary Club to benefit homeless students in Bonneville School District 93 and to provide school supplies, including a dictionary for every third grade student in the district.

Tom Rice, Mike Jorgensen, Todd Kunz , and Lynn Jorgensen golfing for charity with the East Idaho Falls Rotary Club. Photo courtesy Lynn Jorgensen

Sixteen teams participated in the event. Twenty-three area businesses sponsored holes, and the lunch was also sponsored.