Education

124 Idaho schools to receive fresh fruit and vegetable grants

By:

Posted: Jul 09, 2019 11:27 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 11:27 AM MDT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - 124 schools across Idaho will receive free, fresh fruit and vegetables during the coming school year thanks to state-administrated grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced.

The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program provides children in participating elementary schools with a variety of fruits and vegetables during the school day.

These Idaho schools, arranged alphabetically by district, received 2019-2020 Fresh Fruits and Vegetable grants:

School District

School Name

Award Amount

American Falls S.D.   #381

Hillcrest Elementary School

$15,768.66

American Falls S.D.   #381

The Intermediate School

$25,144.62

American Falls S.D.   #381

William Thomas Middle School

$7,529.18

Boise S. D.   #001

Garfield Elementary School

$22,090.33

Boise S. D.   #001

Grace Jordan Elementary

$32,247.62

Boise S. D.   #001

Hawthorne Elementary School

$17,047.20

Boise S. D.   #001

Hillcrest Elementary School

$20,456.64

Boise S. D.   #001

Horizon Elementary School

$35,515.00

Boise S. D.   #001

Jefferson Elementary School

$16,407.93

Boise S. D.   #001

Koelsch Elementary School

$23,652.99

Boise S. D.   #001

Lowell Elementary School

$20,030.46

Boise S. D.   #001

Morley Nelson Elementary

$34,165.43

Boise S. D.   #001

Mountain View Elementary School

$20,740.76

Boise S. D.   #001

Owyhee Elementary School

$12,501.28

Boise S. D.   #001

Whitney Elementary School

$35,657.06

Boise S. D.   #001

Whittier Elementary School

$31,253.20

Boise S. D.   #001

William Howard Taft Elementary School

$18,538.83

Boundary County S.D.   #101

Naples Elementary School

$6,960.94

Boundary County S.D.   #101

Valley View Elementary School

$22,445.48

Bruneau-Grand View Jt SD #365

Grand View Elementary School

$4,332.83

Buhl S.D.   #412

Buhl Middle School

$7,813.30

Buhl S.D.   #412

Popplewell Elementary School

$35,017.79

Caldwell S.D.   #132

Jefferson Middle School

$16,763.08

Caldwell S.D.   #132

Lewis & Clark Elementary

$24,789.47

Caldwell S.D.   #132

Lincoln Elementary School

$22,090.33

Caldwell S.D.   #132

Sacajawea Elementary School

$26,991.40

Caldwell S.D.   #132

Syringa Middle School

$19,249.13

Caldwell S.D.   #132

Van Buren Elementary School

$34,236.46

Caldwell S.D.   #132

Washington Elementary School

$31,537.32

Caldwell S.D.   #132

Wilson Elementary School

$30,827.02

Cambridge S.D.   #432

Cambridge Elementary School

$3,622.53

Cassia County Joint S.D.   #151

Mountain View Elementary School

$27,843.76

Castleford S.D.   #417

Castleford School

$11,506.86

Challis S.D.   #181

Challis Elementary School

$10,299.35

Clark County S.D.   #161

Clark County Schools

$3,267.38

Coeur D'Alene S.D.   #271

Fernan Stem Academy

$23,226.81

Coeur D'Alene S.D.   #271

Winton Elementary School

$30,898.05

Coeur D'Alene Tribal School

Coeur D'Alene Tribal School

$4,830.04

Culdesac Joint S.D.   #342

Culdesac School

$3,267.38

Emmett S.D.   #221

Kenneth Carberry Intermediate

$29,832.60

Emmett S.D.   #221

Shadow Butte Elementary School

$29,477.45

Future Public Charter School, Inc.

Future Public School

$11,648.92

Glenns Ferry S.D.   #192

Glenns Ferry Schools

$13,211.58

Gooding Joint S.D   #231

Gooding Elementary School

$37,787.96

Hagerman S.D.   #233

Hagerman Elementary School

$11,293.77

Hansen S.D.   #415

Hansen Schools

$9,944.20

Heritage Academy Inc.

Heritage Academy

$7,529.18

Homedale Joint S.D.   #370

Homedale Elementary School

$27,204.49

Homedale Joint S.D.   #370

Homedale Middle School

$13,992.91

Idaho Falls S.D.   #091

A H Bush Elementary School

$25,925.95

Idaho Falls S.D.   #091

Dora Erickson Elementary School

$23,652.99

Idaho Falls S.D.   #091

Ethel Boyes Elementary School

$31,608.35

Idaho Falls S.D.   #091

Foxhollow Elementary School

$27,559.64

Idaho Falls S.D.   #091

Hawthorne Elementary School

$18,112.65

Idaho Falls S.D.   #091

Theresa Bunker Elementary

$17,402.35

Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind #961

Idaho School for the Deaf & Blind

$2,699.14

Jefferson Joint S.D.   #251

Harwood Elementary School

$15,484.54

Jefferson Joint S.D.   #251

Roberts Elementary School

$8,523.60

Jerome S.D.   #261

Horizon Elementary School

$33,526.16

Jerome S.D.   #261

Jefferson Elementary School

$31,040.11

Jerome S.D.   #261

Summit Elementary

$48,442.46

Kamiah Joint S.D.   #304

Kamiah Schools

$12,359.22

Kellogg S.D.   #391

Pinehurst Elementary School

$25,996.98

Kootenai S.D.   #274

Kootenai Schools

$4,190.77

Lakeland S.D.   #272

John Brown Elementary School

$21,380.03

Lakeland S.D.   #272

Spirit Lake Elementary School

$20,740.76

Lapwai S.D.   #341

Lapwai Elementary School

$14,277.03

Lapwai S.D.   #341

Lapwai Jr - Sr High School

$2,699.14

Lewiston S.D.   #340

McGhee Elementary School

$19,604.28

Marsh Valley S.D.  #21

Downey Elementary School

$5,966.52

Marsing Joint S.D.   #363

Marsing Schools

$22,942.69

Minidoka County S.D.   #331

Acequia Elementary School

$18,965.01

Minidoka County S.D.   #331

East Minico Middle School

$10,228.32

Minidoka County S.D.   #331

Heyburn Elementary School

$33,739.25

Minidoka County S.D.   #331

Rupert Elementary School

$39,350.62

Minidoka County S.D.   #331

West Minico Middle School

$12,359.22

Mountain View S.D. #244

Clearwater Valley Elementary

$11,790.98

Nampa S.D.   #131

Centennial Elementary School

$30,684.96

Nampa S.D.   #131

Central Elementary

$18,822.95

Nampa S.D.   #131

Endeavor Elementary

$30,329.81

Nampa S.D.   #131

Greenhurst Elementary School

$18,112.65

Nampa S.D.   #131

Iowa Elementary

$29,832.60

Nampa S.D.   #131

New Horizon Elementary

$24,860.50

Nampa S.D.   #131

Parkridge Elementary

$17,686.47

Nampa S.D.   #131

Sherman Elementary

$25,002.56

Nampa S.D.   #131

Snake River Elementary

$24,860.50

Nampa S.D.   #131

West Middle School

$17,473.38

Nampa S.D.   #131

Willow Creek Elementary School

$34,875.73

Notus S.D.   #135

Notus Elementary School

$13,353.64

Orofino Joint S.D.   #171

Orofino Elementary School

$24,150.20

Orofino Joint S.D.   #171

Peck Elementary School

$1,633.69

Orofino Joint S.D.   #171

Timberline Schools

$7,387.12

Parma S.D.   #137

Maxine Johnson Elementary

$21,664.15

Parma S.D.   #137

West Wing

$13,211.58

Payette S.D.   #371

Payette Primary School

$25,428.74

Payette S.D.   #371

Westside Elementary School

$16,834.11

Plummer-Worley Joint S.D.   #044

Lakeside Elementary School

$11,506.86

Pocatello S.D. #025

Claude A. Wilcox Elementary School

$32,318.65

Pocatello S.D. #025

Greenacres Elementary School

$17,402.35

Pocatello S.D. #025

Jefferson Elementary School

$24,150.20

Pocatello S.D. #025

Lewis & Clark Elementary School

$30,969.08

Pocatello S.D. #025

Tendoy Elementary School

$14,703.21

Richfield S.D.   #316

Richfield School

$6,747.85

Salmon River S.D. #243

Riggins Elementary

$3,480.47

Shoshone S.D.   #312

Shoshone Elementary School

$13,353.64

Twin Falls S.D.   #411

Bickel Elementary School

$15,839.69

Twin Falls S.D.   #411

Harrison Elementary School

$24,576.38

Twin Falls S.D.   #411

I B Perrine Elementary School

$32,744.83

Twin Falls S.D.   #411

Lincoln Elementary School

$28,980.24

Twin Falls S.D.   #411

Morningside Elementary School

$25,073.59

Twin Falls S.D.   #411

Oregon Trail Elementary School

$35,870.15

Weiser S.D.   #431

Park Intermediate School

$14,774.24

Weiser S.D.   #431

Pioneer Primary School

$23,866.08

Wendell S.D.   #232

Wendell Elementary School

$25,215.65

Wendell S.D.   #232

Wendell Middle School

$11,506.86

West Ada S.D.   #002

Desert Sage Elementary School

$35,870.15

West Ada S.D.   #002

Frontier Elementary School

$19,036.04

West Ada S.D.   #002

Meridian Elementary School

$27,488.61

West Ada S.D.   #002

Ustick Elementary School

$28,056.85

West Bonner County S.D. #083

Idaho Hill Elementary School

$6,818.88

West Bonner County S.D. #083

Priest River Elementary School

$23,155.78

West Jefferson S.D.   #253

Hamer Elementary School

$1,136.48

West Jefferson S.D.   #253

Terreton Elem - Jr High School

$12,998.49

Wilder S.D.   #133

Wilder Schools

$15,129.39

Schools were awarded the grants through a competitive application process.  

The grant period runs from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020, and all grants are contingent upon USDA funds availability.

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories