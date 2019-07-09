124 Idaho schools to receive fresh fruit and vegetable grants

Pixabay

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - 124 schools across Idaho will receive free, fresh fruit and vegetables during the coming school year thanks to state-administrated grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced.

The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program provides children in participating elementary schools with a variety of fruits and vegetables during the school day.

These Idaho schools, arranged alphabetically by district, received 2019-2020 Fresh Fruits and Vegetable grants:

School District School Name Award Amount American Falls S.D. #381 Hillcrest Elementary School $15,768.66 American Falls S.D. #381 The Intermediate School $25,144.62 American Falls S.D. #381 William Thomas Middle School $7,529.18 Boise S. D. #001 Garfield Elementary School $22,090.33 Boise S. D. #001 Grace Jordan Elementary $32,247.62 Boise S. D. #001 Hawthorne Elementary School $17,047.20 Boise S. D. #001 Hillcrest Elementary School $20,456.64 Boise S. D. #001 Horizon Elementary School $35,515.00 Boise S. D. #001 Jefferson Elementary School $16,407.93 Boise S. D. #001 Koelsch Elementary School $23,652.99 Boise S. D. #001 Lowell Elementary School $20,030.46 Boise S. D. #001 Morley Nelson Elementary $34,165.43 Boise S. D. #001 Mountain View Elementary School $20,740.76 Boise S. D. #001 Owyhee Elementary School $12,501.28 Boise S. D. #001 Whitney Elementary School $35,657.06 Boise S. D. #001 Whittier Elementary School $31,253.20 Boise S. D. #001 William Howard Taft Elementary School $18,538.83 Boundary County S.D. #101 Naples Elementary School $6,960.94 Boundary County S.D. #101 Valley View Elementary School $22,445.48 Bruneau-Grand View Jt SD #365 Grand View Elementary School $4,332.83 Buhl S.D. #412 Buhl Middle School $7,813.30 Buhl S.D. #412 Popplewell Elementary School $35,017.79 Caldwell S.D. #132 Jefferson Middle School $16,763.08 Caldwell S.D. #132 Lewis & Clark Elementary $24,789.47 Caldwell S.D. #132 Lincoln Elementary School $22,090.33 Caldwell S.D. #132 Sacajawea Elementary School $26,991.40 Caldwell S.D. #132 Syringa Middle School $19,249.13 Caldwell S.D. #132 Van Buren Elementary School $34,236.46 Caldwell S.D. #132 Washington Elementary School $31,537.32 Caldwell S.D. #132 Wilson Elementary School $30,827.02 Cambridge S.D. #432 Cambridge Elementary School $3,622.53 Cassia County Joint S.D. #151 Mountain View Elementary School $27,843.76 Castleford S.D. #417 Castleford School $11,506.86 Challis S.D. #181 Challis Elementary School $10,299.35 Clark County S.D. #161 Clark County Schools $3,267.38 Coeur D'Alene S.D. #271 Fernan Stem Academy $23,226.81 Coeur D'Alene S.D. #271 Winton Elementary School $30,898.05 Coeur D'Alene Tribal School Coeur D'Alene Tribal School $4,830.04 Culdesac Joint S.D. #342 Culdesac School $3,267.38 Emmett S.D. #221 Kenneth Carberry Intermediate $29,832.60 Emmett S.D. #221 Shadow Butte Elementary School $29,477.45 Future Public Charter School, Inc. Future Public School $11,648.92 Glenns Ferry S.D. #192 Glenns Ferry Schools $13,211.58 Gooding Joint S.D #231 Gooding Elementary School $37,787.96 Hagerman S.D. #233 Hagerman Elementary School $11,293.77 Hansen S.D. #415 Hansen Schools $9,944.20 Heritage Academy Inc. Heritage Academy $7,529.18 Homedale Joint S.D. #370 Homedale Elementary School $27,204.49 Homedale Joint S.D. #370 Homedale Middle School $13,992.91 Idaho Falls S.D. #091 A H Bush Elementary School $25,925.95 Idaho Falls S.D. #091 Dora Erickson Elementary School $23,652.99 Idaho Falls S.D. #091 Ethel Boyes Elementary School $31,608.35 Idaho Falls S.D. #091 Foxhollow Elementary School $27,559.64 Idaho Falls S.D. #091 Hawthorne Elementary School $18,112.65 Idaho Falls S.D. #091 Theresa Bunker Elementary $17,402.35 Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind #961 Idaho School for the Deaf & Blind $2,699.14 Jefferson Joint S.D. #251 Harwood Elementary School $15,484.54 Jefferson Joint S.D. #251 Roberts Elementary School $8,523.60 Jerome S.D. #261 Horizon Elementary School $33,526.16 Jerome S.D. #261 Jefferson Elementary School $31,040.11 Jerome S.D. #261 Summit Elementary $48,442.46 Kamiah Joint S.D. #304 Kamiah Schools $12,359.22 Kellogg S.D. #391 Pinehurst Elementary School $25,996.98 Kootenai S.D. #274 Kootenai Schools $4,190.77 Lakeland S.D. #272 John Brown Elementary School $21,380.03 Lakeland S.D. #272 Spirit Lake Elementary School $20,740.76 Lapwai S.D. #341 Lapwai Elementary School $14,277.03 Lapwai S.D. #341 Lapwai Jr - Sr High School $2,699.14 Lewiston S.D. #340 McGhee Elementary School $19,604.28 Marsh Valley S.D. #21 Downey Elementary School $5,966.52 Marsing Joint S.D. #363 Marsing Schools $22,942.69 Minidoka County S.D. #331 Acequia Elementary School $18,965.01 Minidoka County S.D. #331 East Minico Middle School $10,228.32 Minidoka County S.D. #331 Heyburn Elementary School $33,739.25 Minidoka County S.D. #331 Rupert Elementary School $39,350.62 Minidoka County S.D. #331 West Minico Middle School $12,359.22 Mountain View S.D. #244 Clearwater Valley Elementary $11,790.98 Nampa S.D. #131 Centennial Elementary School $30,684.96 Nampa S.D. #131 Central Elementary $18,822.95 Nampa S.D. #131 Endeavor Elementary $30,329.81 Nampa S.D. #131 Greenhurst Elementary School $18,112.65 Nampa S.D. #131 Iowa Elementary $29,832.60 Nampa S.D. #131 New Horizon Elementary $24,860.50 Nampa S.D. #131 Parkridge Elementary $17,686.47 Nampa S.D. #131 Sherman Elementary $25,002.56 Nampa S.D. #131 Snake River Elementary $24,860.50 Nampa S.D. #131 West Middle School $17,473.38 Nampa S.D. #131 Willow Creek Elementary School $34,875.73 Notus S.D. #135 Notus Elementary School $13,353.64 Orofino Joint S.D. #171 Orofino Elementary School $24,150.20 Orofino Joint S.D. #171 Peck Elementary School $1,633.69 Orofino Joint S.D. #171 Timberline Schools $7,387.12 Parma S.D. #137 Maxine Johnson Elementary $21,664.15 Parma S.D. #137 West Wing $13,211.58 Payette S.D. #371 Payette Primary School $25,428.74 Payette S.D. #371 Westside Elementary School $16,834.11 Plummer-Worley Joint S.D. #044 Lakeside Elementary School $11,506.86 Pocatello S.D. #025 Claude A. Wilcox Elementary School $32,318.65 Pocatello S.D. #025 Greenacres Elementary School $17,402.35 Pocatello S.D. #025 Jefferson Elementary School $24,150.20 Pocatello S.D. #025 Lewis & Clark Elementary School $30,969.08 Pocatello S.D. #025 Tendoy Elementary School $14,703.21 Richfield S.D. #316 Richfield School $6,747.85 Salmon River S.D. #243 Riggins Elementary $3,480.47 Shoshone S.D. #312 Shoshone Elementary School $13,353.64 Twin Falls S.D. #411 Bickel Elementary School $15,839.69 Twin Falls S.D. #411 Harrison Elementary School $24,576.38 Twin Falls S.D. #411 I B Perrine Elementary School $32,744.83 Twin Falls S.D. #411 Lincoln Elementary School $28,980.24 Twin Falls S.D. #411 Morningside Elementary School $25,073.59 Twin Falls S.D. #411 Oregon Trail Elementary School $35,870.15 Weiser S.D. #431 Park Intermediate School $14,774.24 Weiser S.D. #431 Pioneer Primary School $23,866.08 Wendell S.D. #232 Wendell Elementary School $25,215.65 Wendell S.D. #232 Wendell Middle School $11,506.86 West Ada S.D. #002 Desert Sage Elementary School $35,870.15 West Ada S.D. #002 Frontier Elementary School $19,036.04 West Ada S.D. #002 Meridian Elementary School $27,488.61 West Ada S.D. #002 Ustick Elementary School $28,056.85 West Bonner County S.D. #083 Idaho Hill Elementary School $6,818.88 West Bonner County S.D. #083 Priest River Elementary School $23,155.78 West Jefferson S.D. #253 Hamer Elementary School $1,136.48 West Jefferson S.D. #253 Terreton Elem - Jr High School $12,998.49 Wilder S.D. #133 Wilder Schools $15,129.39

Schools were awarded the grants through a competitive application process.

The grant period runs from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020, and all grants are contingent upon USDA funds availability.