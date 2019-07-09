124 Idaho schools to receive fresh fruit and vegetable grants
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - 124 schools across Idaho will receive free, fresh fruit and vegetables during the coming school year thanks to state-administrated grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced.
The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program provides children in participating elementary schools with a variety of fruits and vegetables during the school day.
These Idaho schools, arranged alphabetically by district, received 2019-2020 Fresh Fruits and Vegetable grants:
|
School District
|
School Name
|
Award Amount
|
American Falls S.D. #381
|
Hillcrest Elementary School
|
$15,768.66
|
American Falls S.D. #381
|
The Intermediate School
|
$25,144.62
|
American Falls S.D. #381
|
William Thomas Middle School
|
$7,529.18
|
Boise S. D. #001
|
Garfield Elementary School
|
$22,090.33
|
Boise S. D. #001
|
Grace Jordan Elementary
|
$32,247.62
|
Boise S. D. #001
|
Hawthorne Elementary School
|
$17,047.20
|
Boise S. D. #001
|
Hillcrest Elementary School
|
$20,456.64
|
Boise S. D. #001
|
Horizon Elementary School
|
$35,515.00
|
Boise S. D. #001
|
Jefferson Elementary School
|
$16,407.93
|
Boise S. D. #001
|
Koelsch Elementary School
|
$23,652.99
|
Boise S. D. #001
|
Lowell Elementary School
|
$20,030.46
|
Boise S. D. #001
|
Morley Nelson Elementary
|
$34,165.43
|
Boise S. D. #001
|
Mountain View Elementary School
|
$20,740.76
|
Boise S. D. #001
|
Owyhee Elementary School
|
$12,501.28
|
Boise S. D. #001
|
Whitney Elementary School
|
$35,657.06
|
Boise S. D. #001
|
Whittier Elementary School
|
$31,253.20
|
Boise S. D. #001
|
William Howard Taft Elementary School
|
$18,538.83
|
Boundary County S.D. #101
|
Naples Elementary School
|
$6,960.94
|
Boundary County S.D. #101
|
Valley View Elementary School
|
$22,445.48
|
Bruneau-Grand View Jt SD #365
|
Grand View Elementary School
|
$4,332.83
|
Buhl S.D. #412
|
Buhl Middle School
|
$7,813.30
|
Buhl S.D. #412
|
Popplewell Elementary School
|
$35,017.79
|
Caldwell S.D. #132
|
Jefferson Middle School
|
$16,763.08
|
Caldwell S.D. #132
|
Lewis & Clark Elementary
|
$24,789.47
|
Caldwell S.D. #132
|
Lincoln Elementary School
|
$22,090.33
|
Caldwell S.D. #132
|
Sacajawea Elementary School
|
$26,991.40
|
Caldwell S.D. #132
|
Syringa Middle School
|
$19,249.13
|
Caldwell S.D. #132
|
Van Buren Elementary School
|
$34,236.46
|
Caldwell S.D. #132
|
Washington Elementary School
|
$31,537.32
|
Caldwell S.D. #132
|
Wilson Elementary School
|
$30,827.02
|
Cambridge S.D. #432
|
Cambridge Elementary School
|
$3,622.53
|
Cassia County Joint S.D. #151
|
Mountain View Elementary School
|
$27,843.76
|
Castleford S.D. #417
|
Castleford School
|
$11,506.86
|
Challis S.D. #181
|
Challis Elementary School
|
$10,299.35
|
Clark County S.D. #161
|
Clark County Schools
|
$3,267.38
|
Coeur D'Alene S.D. #271
|
Fernan Stem Academy
|
$23,226.81
|
Coeur D'Alene S.D. #271
|
Winton Elementary School
|
$30,898.05
|
Coeur D'Alene Tribal School
|
Coeur D'Alene Tribal School
|
$4,830.04
|
Culdesac Joint S.D. #342
|
Culdesac School
|
$3,267.38
|
Emmett S.D. #221
|
Kenneth Carberry Intermediate
|
$29,832.60
|
Emmett S.D. #221
|
Shadow Butte Elementary School
|
$29,477.45
|
Future Public Charter School, Inc.
|
Future Public School
|
$11,648.92
|
Glenns Ferry S.D. #192
|
Glenns Ferry Schools
|
$13,211.58
|
Gooding Joint S.D #231
|
Gooding Elementary School
|
$37,787.96
|
Hagerman S.D. #233
|
Hagerman Elementary School
|
$11,293.77
|
Hansen S.D. #415
|
Hansen Schools
|
$9,944.20
|
Heritage Academy Inc.
|
Heritage Academy
|
$7,529.18
|
Homedale Joint S.D. #370
|
Homedale Elementary School
|
$27,204.49
|
Homedale Joint S.D. #370
|
Homedale Middle School
|
$13,992.91
|
Idaho Falls S.D. #091
|
A H Bush Elementary School
|
$25,925.95
|
Idaho Falls S.D. #091
|
Dora Erickson Elementary School
|
$23,652.99
|
Idaho Falls S.D. #091
|
Ethel Boyes Elementary School
|
$31,608.35
|
Idaho Falls S.D. #091
|
Foxhollow Elementary School
|
$27,559.64
|
Idaho Falls S.D. #091
|
Hawthorne Elementary School
|
$18,112.65
|
Idaho Falls S.D. #091
|
Theresa Bunker Elementary
|
$17,402.35
|
Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind #961
|
Idaho School for the Deaf & Blind
|
$2,699.14
|
Jefferson Joint S.D. #251
|
Harwood Elementary School
|
$15,484.54
|
Jefferson Joint S.D. #251
|
Roberts Elementary School
|
$8,523.60
|
Jerome S.D. #261
|
Horizon Elementary School
|
$33,526.16
|
Jerome S.D. #261
|
Jefferson Elementary School
|
$31,040.11
|
Jerome S.D. #261
|
Summit Elementary
|
$48,442.46
|
Kamiah Joint S.D. #304
|
Kamiah Schools
|
$12,359.22
|
Kellogg S.D. #391
|
Pinehurst Elementary School
|
$25,996.98
|
Kootenai S.D. #274
|
Kootenai Schools
|
$4,190.77
|
Lakeland S.D. #272
|
John Brown Elementary School
|
$21,380.03
|
Lakeland S.D. #272
|
Spirit Lake Elementary School
|
$20,740.76
|
Lapwai S.D. #341
|
Lapwai Elementary School
|
$14,277.03
|
Lapwai S.D. #341
|
Lapwai Jr - Sr High School
|
$2,699.14
|
Lewiston S.D. #340
|
McGhee Elementary School
|
$19,604.28
|
Marsh Valley S.D. #21
|
Downey Elementary School
|
$5,966.52
|
Marsing Joint S.D. #363
|
Marsing Schools
|
$22,942.69
|
Minidoka County S.D. #331
|
Acequia Elementary School
|
$18,965.01
|
Minidoka County S.D. #331
|
East Minico Middle School
|
$10,228.32
|
Minidoka County S.D. #331
|
Heyburn Elementary School
|
$33,739.25
|
Minidoka County S.D. #331
|
Rupert Elementary School
|
$39,350.62
|
Minidoka County S.D. #331
|
West Minico Middle School
|
$12,359.22
|
Mountain View S.D. #244
|
Clearwater Valley Elementary
|
$11,790.98
|
Nampa S.D. #131
|
Centennial Elementary School
|
$30,684.96
|
Nampa S.D. #131
|
Central Elementary
|
$18,822.95
|
Nampa S.D. #131
|
Endeavor Elementary
|
$30,329.81
|
Nampa S.D. #131
|
Greenhurst Elementary School
|
$18,112.65
|
Nampa S.D. #131
|
Iowa Elementary
|
$29,832.60
|
Nampa S.D. #131
|
New Horizon Elementary
|
$24,860.50
|
Nampa S.D. #131
|
Parkridge Elementary
|
$17,686.47
|
Nampa S.D. #131
|
Sherman Elementary
|
$25,002.56
|
Nampa S.D. #131
|
Snake River Elementary
|
$24,860.50
|
Nampa S.D. #131
|
West Middle School
|
$17,473.38
|
Nampa S.D. #131
|
Willow Creek Elementary School
|
$34,875.73
|
Notus S.D. #135
|
Notus Elementary School
|
$13,353.64
|
Orofino Joint S.D. #171
|
Orofino Elementary School
|
$24,150.20
|
Orofino Joint S.D. #171
|
Peck Elementary School
|
$1,633.69
|
Orofino Joint S.D. #171
|
Timberline Schools
|
$7,387.12
|
Parma S.D. #137
|
Maxine Johnson Elementary
|
$21,664.15
|
Parma S.D. #137
|
West Wing
|
$13,211.58
|
Payette S.D. #371
|
Payette Primary School
|
$25,428.74
|
Payette S.D. #371
|
Westside Elementary School
|
$16,834.11
|
Plummer-Worley Joint S.D. #044
|
Lakeside Elementary School
|
$11,506.86
|
Pocatello S.D. #025
|
Claude A. Wilcox Elementary School
|
$32,318.65
|
Pocatello S.D. #025
|
Greenacres Elementary School
|
$17,402.35
|
Pocatello S.D. #025
|
Jefferson Elementary School
|
$24,150.20
|
Pocatello S.D. #025
|
Lewis & Clark Elementary School
|
$30,969.08
|
Pocatello S.D. #025
|
Tendoy Elementary School
|
$14,703.21
|
Richfield S.D. #316
|
Richfield School
|
$6,747.85
|
Salmon River S.D. #243
|
Riggins Elementary
|
$3,480.47
|
Shoshone S.D. #312
|
Shoshone Elementary School
|
$13,353.64
|
Twin Falls S.D. #411
|
Bickel Elementary School
|
$15,839.69
|
Twin Falls S.D. #411
|
Harrison Elementary School
|
$24,576.38
|
Twin Falls S.D. #411
|
I B Perrine Elementary School
|
$32,744.83
|
Twin Falls S.D. #411
|
Lincoln Elementary School
|
$28,980.24
|
Twin Falls S.D. #411
|
Morningside Elementary School
|
$25,073.59
|
Twin Falls S.D. #411
|
Oregon Trail Elementary School
|
$35,870.15
|
Weiser S.D. #431
|
Park Intermediate School
|
$14,774.24
|
Weiser S.D. #431
|
Pioneer Primary School
|
$23,866.08
|
Wendell S.D. #232
|
Wendell Elementary School
|
$25,215.65
|
Wendell S.D. #232
|
Wendell Middle School
|
$11,506.86
|
West Ada S.D. #002
|
Desert Sage Elementary School
|
$35,870.15
|
West Ada S.D. #002
|
Frontier Elementary School
|
$19,036.04
|
West Ada S.D. #002
|
Meridian Elementary School
|
$27,488.61
|
West Ada S.D. #002
|
Ustick Elementary School
|
$28,056.85
|
West Bonner County S.D. #083
|
Idaho Hill Elementary School
|
$6,818.88
|
West Bonner County S.D. #083
|
Priest River Elementary School
|
$23,155.78
|
West Jefferson S.D. #253
|
Hamer Elementary School
|
$1,136.48
|
West Jefferson S.D. #253
|
Terreton Elem - Jr High School
|
$12,998.49
|
Wilder S.D. #133
|
Wilder Schools
|
$15,129.39
Schools were awarded the grants through a competitive application process.
The grant period runs from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020, and all grants are contingent upon USDA funds availability.