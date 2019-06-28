Bonneville School District 93 board votes to hold bond in August

Bonneville School District 93 August Bond

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - After months of uncertainty, The Bonneville School District 93 board of trustees voted to run a bond for the August election.

The board voted 5-0 in favor of the bond at a special meeting Wednesday night.

The district is asking for $42,700,000 for the August bond.

It will pay for building a new elementary school. Board members said that there is a great need for a new school because of overcrowding.

The bond will also renovate Bonneville High School and Hillcrest High School. The board said that the science labs at both schools need to be brought up-to-date.

The money from the bond will also be used to make improvements to schools and facilities throughout the district.

"Every board member agrees this is something that needs to be done," said Paul Jenkins, chairman of the Bonneville School District 93 board of trustees. "We're ready to provide the information to the public so that they know and can make an intelligent decision when they vote."

Based on current market rates, the interest rate anticipated on the proposed bond issue is 2.93% annually. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed bond is a tax of $92.

The bond election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27.