Bonneville School District 93 discusses new middle school name

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville School District 93 board members held a special work session Wednesday to discuss the naming of the new middle school.

The board previously sent out a survey with a list of names and ideas for the school, which they believe is a better direction. They plan on sending out another survey to help finalize the options.

The board has tentative meetings planned for Sept. 5 at Thunder Ridge High School at 7 p.m.

"We rely on our patrons to come out and support us. It's kind of a 50/50 thing where we work together so they are apart of this. We want them to be a part of it, we absolutely need them to be involved," says Scott Lynch, board member.

The board has three different student councils, administrators, and patrons involved. They hope to have a decision made by the end of Sept.