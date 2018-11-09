Bonneville School District 93 selects name for new middle school

New Middle School Name

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bonneville School District 93 board is making progress after their work session Wednesday night, including the naming of the newly planned middle school, a bond in March and an update to the superintendent search.

The new school will be called Black Canyon Middle School. This comes after the committee provided three names on a public survey.

The new middle school will be built next to Thunder Ridge High School.

As for the proposed bond, patrons could still possibly see it on the ballot in March. The board is looking at building an elementary school and renovating both Bonneville High School and Hillcrest High School.

That includes trying to get sinks in BHS chemistry labs.

"We need to be able to provide for the students a parity, essentially, between that and what we have at Thunder Ridge so that the students can receive the best possible education," said Paul Jenkins, the chairman for the District 93 school board. "We live in a scientific society; they need to be able to have those facilities to gain the scientific knowledge our teachers will provide."

The superintendent search is also underway.

Applications are being accepted and will close Nov. 21. At that time, applications will be reviewed.

There will also be public input and an advisory committee to help narrow down the search.

Bonneville School District 93 is being assisted by the Idaho School Board Association.