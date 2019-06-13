Bonneville trustees approve new budget

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bonneville School Board has approved a new budget for Fiscal year 2020. There was no public comment during a public hearing Wednesday night.

The district will see a $4.3 million increase in state funding, although much of that is restricted to certain state-mandated programs.

Because of a decline in average daily attendance, which is used, in part, to set state funding, the district's budget was based on a 94% level of attendance.

The other factor in state funding is student enrollment. District officials said growth is beginning to stabilize. This year's kindergarten class will be about the same size as the Senior Class. The district's growth will come from move-in families.

As a result of enrollment and attendance, teacher pay raises will be slightly lower than they have been. Teachers could see incentive bonuses if attendance numbers improve.

Thanks to flexibility in the district's construction bond, officials expect to hold the district's mill levy at existing levels.

The Bonneville School Board has put off a final decision on whether to seek a construction bond issue in August. The board has called a special meeting June 26 to consider a resolution.

In other action, the board approved the appointment of Cara McCartney as the new principal of Bridgewater Elementary School. She was a special education teacher at Mountain Valley last year.