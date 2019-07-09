BYU-Idaho commencement ceremonies set

General Primary President Joy D. Jones

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A total of 2,635 graduates will receive degrees during Brigham Young University of Idaho's 2019 Spring Semester Commencement. The ceremony will be held at 5:45 p.m., July 23 at the BYU-Idaho Center.

The university will award 2,124 bachelor's degrees and 537 associate degrees. Of the graduates, 1,568 are women and 1,067 are men and 1,902 are campus-based. 733 of the graduates are online students and 570 of those started their college careers as "Pathway Connect" students.

Keynote speaker will be Sister Joy D. Jones, General Primary President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She will be accompanied by former BYU-Idaho President Kim Clark, who is now serving in the General Authority Seventy and is Commissioner of the Church Educational System.

You can find additional details here.

