College of Eastern Idaho takes over downtown Idaho Falls to raise money for scholarships

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Groups and businesses around Idaho Falls competed head to head in the College of Eastern Idaho's Great Race for Education "Flamingo" Edition.

More than 30 teams raced in a scavenger-hunt in downtown Idaho Falls.

Events included teams competing in an egg handoff to a baby food challenge.

The annual fundraiser benefits the College of Eastern Idaho Foundation and goes to scholarships for students.

"We're the newest community college in our state, and we have a lot of students who do want to go on, but the financial barriers can be astronomical for a lot of families," said Natalie Hebard, the College of Eastern Idaho Foundation executive director. "We just want to remove those barriers as an obstacle to get an education."

In 2018, the event raised over $55,000. The College of Eastern Idaho Foundation hopes to raise $75,000 this year.