District 91 Rendezvous Celebration

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Fourth graders from District 91 in Idaho Falls made history come to life today at the annual Rendezvous.

Students got to take part in re-enacting historic activities.

Such as gold panning, necklace making, square dancing, storytelling and potato sack races.

During lunchtime, the students even got to trade items they had created with other students.

Rendezvous has been a fun, educational tradition in Idaho schools for many years.

"Historically, it's when the mountain men who had been in the mountains for a whole season trapping, came together with Native Americans and pioneers with fur companies, and traded goods and got new supplies for the next season. Rendezvous in Idaho History is all about our state and who we are and where we came from," said 4th-grade teacher, Judy Bloom.

In District 91, Rendezvous is a three-day event where four schools participate each day.