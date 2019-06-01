District 93 says 'Thank you' with hot dogs and hamburgers

End of the year BBQ

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - When summer is right around the corner, many end-of-the-school-year parties and activities are thrown for students. But teachers and staff need some fun, too!

To celebrate making it to the end of the school year, Bonneville School District 93 hosted its annual End-of-the-Year Employee BBQ at Thunder Ridge High School on Friday.

This appreciation lunch has been going on for the last 13 years.

Teachers, administrators, custodians, bus drivers, and everyone else employed by the district were invited.

"School year has been a great year, we've had a really good year," said Scott Woolstenhulme, the district superintendent. "Like every year, there have been ups and downs, but it's just a chance for us to say, 'Thank you for the hard work you do' and show our appreciation to people."