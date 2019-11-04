Education proposals go to Governor

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The legislature's "Our Kids, Idaho's Future" K-12 task force held its final meeting before the 2020 legislative session Monday.

Several measures were approved on voice vote. They include optional state-funded, all day kindergarten, increased salary for master teachers through the career ladder to $60,000, creating training and resources to help students with social and emotional challenges, a statewide accountability plan to address K-3 reading scores, and budget flexibility to give local school districts more discretion over state funding.

"We finally have a chance to correctly and appropriately invest in Idaho's K-12 system and in our teachers. We are proud to work in a bipartisan way to advance the values that every Idahoan shares," said House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding (D-Boise).

The recommendations approved Monday now go on to the Governor Brad Little.

