Ground broken for new Driggs elementary school

Teton Valley News, Julia Tellman

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Teton School District #401 officials broke ground Wednesday at the site of a new Driggs Elementary School east of Teton Middle School.

Voters approved a $37 million bond issue last November that will build the school in Driggs, a new Victor Elementary school north of Sherman Park and make improvements to other schools in the district.

A second component of the bond will provide for improvements to the existing Teton Middle School and Teton High School buildings.