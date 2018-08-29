Education

Ground broken for new Driggs elementary school

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 05:01 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 05:02 PM MDT

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Teton School District #401 officials broke ground Wednesday at the site of a new Driggs Elementary School east of Teton Middle School.

Voters approved a $37 million bond issue last November that will build the school in Driggs, a new Victor Elementary school north of Sherman Park and make improvements to other schools in the district.

A second component of the bond will provide for improvements to the existing Teton Middle School and Teton High School buildings.

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories