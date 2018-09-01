I love ISU campaign kicks off

I love ISU campaign

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Do you love ISU? Now is the time to show it. The 36th annual I love ISU campaign kicked off Friday.

Hundreds of volunteers are preparing for all the upcoming events starting with Friday night's kickoff tailgate party at the Holt Arena.

This year the goal is to raise $275,000 for scholarships for deserving Idaho students.

Organizers say there are trying to help local students attend college without massive amounts of debt.

"The other big piece of this is that it had such a huge impact on our local community here both because of the fact that ISU is such a large part of our community and then also because they are turning out skilled trades people and professionals that go directly into our local businesses here," said Kevin Jones.

The I love ISU campaign runs now through September 13th.

Here are some of the events on tap:

Friday, August 31- Tailgate party and ribbon cutting at the ICCU practice field.

September 5th - Idaho Falls Calling campaign begins

September 7 - I Love ISU will meet at the Pocatello/ Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Luncheon

September 10-13 will be the calling campaign for the Pocatello, AmericanFalls and Blackfoot communities.

September 13- After Hours celebration from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the ISU student union ballroom.

The event raised over $250,000 last year.