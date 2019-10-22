ICOM awards $90K in scholarships to Idaho students

L-R: Heidi Dreher , Callan Falash , Nathan Toenjes , Ian Muir, Spencer Hassman , Joshua Wilson, Sean Wale, Shaunton Stubbs and Jerith Wren

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM) has awarded scholarships to ten students in its Class of 2023. The students, all of whom are Idaho residents, received $6,000 each.

"We are delighted to recognize these outstanding Idahoans with our Idaho Student Scholarships," said Dr. Tracy J. Farnsworth, ICOM President.

The student recipients include Heidi Dreher of Blackfoot, Callan Falash of Boise, Spencer Hassman of Nampa, Ian Muir of Weiser, Curtis Nelson of Meridian, Shaunton Stubbs of Meridian, Nathan Toenjes of Ashton, Sean Wale of Boise, Josh Wilson of Pocatello and Jerith Wren of Rexburg.

In addition, ICOM renewed five scholarships given to the student-physicians in the Class of 2022, in the amount of $6,000 each. Recipients include Jacob Boyd of Nampa, Rachel Bryant of Nampa, Jack Dotson of Lewiston and Jarom Ruby of Rexburg.

The $90,000 in scholarships came from the ICOM Scholarship Fund, to which more than 90 percent of the school's employees contribute.

Apart from being Idaho natives, each of the recipients have at least a 3.5 GPA and submitted an essay explaining why they're choosing to become osteopathic physicians.