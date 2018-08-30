ISU holds part-time job & internship fair

ISU part-time job and internship fair

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A line stretched out the door and around the hallway of ISU's ballroom as students waited to check in for this year's internship and career fair. Hundreds had already gone inside to check out the nearly 50 organizations offering opportunities.

The fair is something Idaho State has been holding for many years, giving students the chance to get a job or internship at the start of the school year.

Jeff Christensen, one of the university's career counselors, said students generally find the event to be greatly helpful.

"It saves them a lot of time, a lot of effort," Christensen said. "Because all the employers kind of come to them, instead of them having to go out to 20 different places."

The university is also now utilizing Handshake, an online program that allows students to view and apply for jobs online. Somewhere between 200,000 and 300,000 employers worldwide are currently utilizing the site.

"It's amazing and it's going crazy," Christensen said. "It's been pretty fantastic so far."