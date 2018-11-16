New Maeck Nursing Lab opens at CEI

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Faculty, staff and community residents celebrated the ribbon cutting Thursday for the newly redone Shirley Maeck Nursing Simulation Lab at the College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls.

The new laboratory was part of a $1.7 million gift from the William J. and Shirley A. Maeck Family Foundation.

It has four hospital rooms and mannequins that simulate lifelike symptoms for student practice.

"We can cut half of the clinical work that a student would have to do in a hospital by running the simulations here," said Rick Aman, president of the College of Eastern Idaho. "There are a lot of complex issues that a student would never see in a hospital that they could see here."

Part of the grant also made it possible to renovate four science labs and turn a yoga room into a 50-seat testing center.