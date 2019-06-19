Portneuf Public Library to hold 10-week 'Adulting 101' course to high school students

Portneuf Library putting together Adulting 101 class

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - High school seniors and college freshman will soon have the opportunity to learn life skills that are not taught in school. The Portneuf Public Library will host a 10-week course on skills needed as an adult.

The course is called "Adulting 101." Students will learn everything from loan management and budgeting to eating healthy and meal prepping. Library administrators are currently looking for additional subjects that young adults may need to know.

“We put it out to Facebook, and we got a bunch of comments back on what they felt their kids needed to learn, what they were prepared on and what they wish their kids were prepared on,” library director, Holly Jackson said. “So we started compiling a list of topics we’re going to look at. We’re having people from the community come in to teach those topics, teaching kids what they need to learn.”

The Adulting 101 course is still in the planning phase, but they hope to have their first class starting in the fall. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page HERE.