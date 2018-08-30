School district needs community help for homeless students

Community helping homeless students

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - You can help homeless students in our area. Bonneville School District 93 needs 500 sign-ups to start a "Purposity" page.

"Purposity" (a mixture of the words "purpose" and "generosity") is a website where you can sign up, put in your zip code, and see posts of needs that local homeless students have. But the district needs 500 signups so they can start.

"We have 55 students who are living in a homeless situation. Some are in campers, some are in shelters, others are living with other family members and they have a lot of needs so this is a way that we can fulfill these needs," says Jessica Baksis, Federal Programs Administrative Assistant.

If you would like more information you can watch a video here. If you would like to sign up, follow this link.

