SDE awards grant funds to help 19 Idaho schools upgrade kitchen equipment

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 11:45 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:45 AM MDT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State Department of Education has awarded federal grant funding to help 19 Idaho schools purchase new equipment for their National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

SDE awarded $125,215.47 through its Child Nutrition Programs.

Schools receiving 2019 grant awards include:

SFA

 

Site

Equipment

Grant Award

Dietrich School District

 

Dietrich School

Warming/Proofing Cabinet and Salad Bar

$5,725.00

Victory Charter School

Victory Charter School

Planetary Floor Mixer

$6,042.08

North Gem School District

North Gem School

Refrigerator/Cooler

$5,499.00

Soda Springs Joint School District

Thirkill Elementary School

Convection Steamer

$6,250.00

Richfield School District

Richfield School

Freezer

$5,681.00

Bear Lake School District

Bear Lake High School

3 Door Freezer

$6,135.90

Lewiston School District

Centennial Elementary

Dishwasher

$10,948.00

Emmett School District

Emmett Food Service Warehouse

3 Door Cooler

$5,600.00

Midvale School District

Midvale School

Convection Oven

$6,766.81

St. Edwards Catholic School

St. Edwards Catholic School

Gas Convection Oven

$5,207.77

Grace School District

Thatcher Elementary

Convection Oven

$7,230.00

Shelley School District

 

Sunrise Elementary

Steam Jacketed Kettle and Stand

$6,654.50

West Jefferson School District

 

West Jefferson Elementary

High Temp Washer

$7,135.76

St. Maries School District

Heyburn Elementary

Dishwasher and Freezer

$13,626.25

Cottonwood School District

Prairie Elementary School

30 Qt. Mixer

$5,002.00

Cascade School District

Cascade Elementary and Jr/Sr High

Dishwasher

$3,635.00

Five County Detention and Youth Rehabilitation Center

Five County JDC

Meat Slicer

$4,730.00

Kamiah Joint School District

Central Kitchen

Air Cooled Condenser Unit

$6,938.15

Boundary  County District

Boundary County Middle School

Six Plate Range

$6,408.00

"Thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Equipment Grant, schools across Idaho will improve their food service with new equipment ranging from freezers and dishwashers to a salad bar and massive mixers," Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said.

The application process was competitive, with 23 School Food Authorities (SFAs) submitting grant applications totaling more than $170,697 in equipment requests.

Consideration was given to SFAs that had not received previous equipment grants and schools with a high percentage of students who are eligible for free and reduced price meals. 

Other factors in the selection process included expanding meal participation, food safety, energy efficiency, and improving the nutrition and quality of meals.

Grant awards are contingent upon available USDA funds.

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


