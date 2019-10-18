SDE awards grant funds to help 19 Idaho schools upgrade kitchen equipment

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State Department of Education has awarded federal grant funding to help 19 Idaho schools purchase new equipment for their National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

SDE awarded $125,215.47 through its Child Nutrition Programs.

Schools receiving 2019 grant awards include:



SFA Site Equipment Grant Award Dietrich School District Dietrich School Warming/Proofing Cabinet and Salad Bar $5,725.00 Victory Charter School Victory Charter School Planetary Floor Mixer $6,042.08 North Gem School District North Gem School Refrigerator/Cooler $5,499.00 Soda Springs Joint School District Thirkill Elementary School Convection Steamer $6,250.00 Richfield School District Richfield School Freezer $5,681.00 Bear Lake School District Bear Lake High School 3 Door Freezer $6,135.90 Lewiston School District Centennial Elementary Dishwasher $10,948.00 Emmett School District Emmett Food Service Warehouse 3 Door Cooler $5,600.00 Midvale School District Midvale School Convection Oven $6,766.81 St. Edwards Catholic School St. Edwards Catholic School Gas Convection Oven $5,207.77 Grace School District Thatcher Elementary Convection Oven $7,230.00 Shelley School District Sunrise Elementary Steam Jacketed Kettle and Stand $6,654.50 West Jefferson School District West Jefferson Elementary High Temp Washer $7,135.76 St. Maries School District Heyburn Elementary Dishwasher and Freezer $13,626.25 Cottonwood School District Prairie Elementary School 30 Qt. Mixer $5,002.00 Cascade School District Cascade Elementary and Jr/Sr High Dishwasher $3,635.00 Five County Detention and Youth Rehabilitation Center Five County JDC Meat Slicer $4,730.00 Kamiah Joint School District Central Kitchen Air Cooled Condenser Unit $6,938.15 Boundary County District Boundary County Middle School Six Plate Range $6,408.00

"Thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Equipment Grant, schools across Idaho will improve their food service with new equipment ranging from freezers and dishwashers to a salad bar and massive mixers," Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said.

The application process was competitive, with 23 School Food Authorities (SFAs) submitting grant applications totaling more than $170,697 in equipment requests.

Consideration was given to SFAs that had not received previous equipment grants and schools with a high percentage of students who are eligible for free and reduced price meals.

Other factors in the selection process included expanding meal participation, food safety, energy efficiency, and improving the nutrition and quality of meals.

Grant awards are contingent upon available USDA funds.