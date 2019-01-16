State board launches online data dashboard

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State Board of Education unveiled a new online tool designed to make information about student access, progress and success at Idaho’s eight public colleges and universities easily accessible.

The dashboard is posted alongside The State Department of Education’s K-12 Report Card, another online tool launched last month.

Both are designed to provide user-friendly information about public higher education, public schools and districts throughout our state.

You can access the Data Dashboard and the K-12 Report Card to dive deep into the data and view various metrics to compare different public schools or higher education institutions over multiple years HERE.