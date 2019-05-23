Students invite public to take a step back in time

Compass Academy takes public back in time

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Looking to take a step back in time? Compass Academy in Idaho Falls has the event for you Wednesday night.

Students are putting on their "America at War: Heroes throughout History" museum night.

Sophomores will teach the public about soldier experiences throughout some of the United States' wars. The public can expect to see displays from World War I, World War II, the Korean War and more.

All of the work and projects are created and put on by the students.

"Fifteen-and 16-year-olds built this thing. It's amazing and impressive," said Anna Durfee, an English facilitator at Compass Academy. "Sometimes teenagers get a bad rap for not doing much or not being productive, which is totally a stereotype and it's not true. They can accomplish really cool things."

The public will also be able to express their appreciation to those in the military by sending cards and notes at the event.

America at War: Heroes throughout History starts at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 8:30 p.m. The event is free to the public.