Tiebreaker Elementary School students honor veterans with music

Tiebreaker Third Graders Honor Veterans with Music

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Tiebreaker Elementary School in Ammon held its annual Veterans Day celebration.

Thirdgraders at the Bonneville District 93 elementary school have been working since the beginning of school year to put on an assembly for their classmates, families and rest of the community.

The students sang songs like "The National Anthem," "We Honor You," "The Armed Forces Medley" and more.

This is the 10th year of the program at Tiebreaker Elementary.

"I think they get a spirit of pride for their country," said Lisa Stewart, a third grade teacher. "I feel like a lot of times Veterans Day is kind of brushed to the side as a holiday. I mean we celebrate it, but the kids don't really understand why. As we've gone through, we've really tried to explain the whys behind what we're doing. I'm hoping that they'll take that with them."

There was a slideshow at the end of the assembly. Students and staff brought in pictures of veterans in their families and got a chance to show them off to the audience.