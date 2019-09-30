EIA sparks interest in aquatic education

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

With school back in session, we expect students to learn something new every day. The East Idaho Aquarium is hoping to help with that.

Shannon Hogoboom, an education assistant and animal trainer at the East Idaho Aquarium said, "Here at the East Idaho Aquarium, we pride ourselves on providing the community with an aquatic life experience that a lot of other places don't have. We are in Eastern Idaho. We do not have a very large hub where we can learn about marine life, but here is actually a really great place to learn about it."

For a lot of East Idaho students, it's still early in the school year and the aquarium has already set up several hands-on educational field trips.

The aquarium is hoping to take this experience one step further, by bringing the education to you.

Teachers looking to enhance a lesson plan in the classroom can invite the EIA education team to bring in resources and assist in the learning experience.

The EIA education team hopes the interaction outside the aquarium will spark an interest in aquatic education.

"I hope that students gain curiosity about animals. I really want to show them how to interact with them," said Hogoboom. "Teach them proper safety precautions when meeting a new animal. It doesn't matter what kind of animal it is. I love inspiring curiosity."

The aquarium's education team is working to develop its own series of lesson plans for all grade levels.

They hope every time you visit the aquarium, you leave learning something new.

The aquarium is looking for volunteers ages 11 and up to join their team.