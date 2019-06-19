EIRMC emergency care wins national recognition

EIRMC EIRMC Emergency Department

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - HCA Healthcare operates 185 hospitals across the nation and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center's (EIRMC) emergency department has been ranked #1 in the HCA realm.

The department was recently awarded the HCA Unit of Distinction Award. The award recognizes measurable, exemplary performance in strategic areas of advocacy and leadership.

"The Unit of Distinction Award is given only to the highest-performing ER's in HCA Healthcare," according to Matt Reeves, Manager of Emergency Services, at EIRMC. "Earning this award is a true acknowledgment of the outstanding caliber of emergency care that we deliver. It takes a high-performing team of nurses- each demonstrating a deep level of commitment- to achieve results like these."

Each of the HCA emergency departments were evaluated and scored using about 45 specific metric points. According to EIRMC, the Idaho Falls emergency care unit excelled by having one of the highest rates of national nursing certifications. Other indicators were: