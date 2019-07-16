EIRMC names Chief Nursing Officer

Tami Frost, CNO

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has named Tami Frost as Chief Nursing Officer (CNO).

In that post, Frost will oversee nursing operations throughout the hospital, ensure quality patient care, and lead efforts to increase patient satisfaction.

Frost recently served as CNO at the 417-bed Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami. Kendall is a Level One Trauma Center and hosts Florida's second largest burn program. She has also held a leadership position at Las Vegas' Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center and at University Medical Center.

She is married and has four children.