ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - About 146 customers of Rocky Mountain Power Company in St. Anthony can expect a planned power interruption this weekend.

According to St. Anthony Police, the outage will begin Sunday at around 8 a.m. and continue to around 4 p.m. The utility did not say which part of town would be affected.

The utility said the outage was necessary to replace a pole and improve service reliability in the area.