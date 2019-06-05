Elk foundation backs gray wolf de-listing

Gary Kramer, USFWS

MISSOULA, Mont. (KIFI/KIDK) - The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) is formally endorsing a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposal to remove the gray wolf from the list of endangered and threatened wildlife in most of the United States. The opinion comes as part of the organization's formal comment on the agency's rule-making proposal.

"Gray wolves have exceeded recovery goals in many states, including Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and the western Great Lakes region," Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer, wrote in a public comment submitted to the USFWS. "RMEF maintains that where wolves exist, they should be managed by state wildlife agencies just as they manage elk, bears, deer, mountain lions and other wildlife."

The RMEF has long advocated for state management of gray wolves. The organization said it supports the North American Wildlife Conservation Model. Under it, RMEF believes state management and financial contributions from hunters dramatically increased numerous wildlife populations over the past century.

Wolves are already under state management in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, where populations are 150% to 400% above minimum recovery goals.

The species is currently above objective in Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin and is spreading into California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington and other states.

"The recovery of the gray wolf in the Northern Rocky Mountains and the western Great Lakes has exceeded all expectations. Gray wolves are no longer in danger of extinction, and it is time for wolf management to be turned over to the states," wrote Henning.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is not calling for delisting of the Mexican gray wolf, which is found in Arizona and New Mexico.

The USFWS published its proposed rule in March and will accept public comments until July 15, 2019.

