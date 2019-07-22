Emergency closure ordered around Vader fire

USFS Vader Fire on Sunday, July 21

USFS Vader Fire on Sunday, July 21

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Fire Update: 7-22 10:25 a.m.



The Great Basin Incident Management Team 5 has taken command of the Vader fire.

As of 6 a.m., its primary goal was working towards opening Highway 21 without any travel restrictions and ensuing firefighter safety.

The fire was estimated at 436 acres and was 10% contained.

There are 250 firefighters manning 3 engines, 2 dozers, and 6 helicopters.

Burnout operations were completed south of Swamp Creek and west of the highway. Crews hoped to secure the fire's southern edge Monday.



Closure ordered:

The Salmon-Challis National Forest and Sawtooth National Recreation Area have issued an emergency closure for an area around the Vader Fire area.

The closure is bounded by State Highway 21 on the east, Meadow Creek on the south and a ridgeline that connects Meadow Creek back to State Highway 21 on the west.

The closures were ordered to protect forest visitors from fire safety hazards.

The Vader Fire started Friday about 14 miles northwest of Stanley on the Middle Fork Ranger District. It is burning in lodgepole pine. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The highway is open intermittently, depending on fire activity. So far, the Trap Creek Campground is open.