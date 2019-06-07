Engineers prepare for Chester-to-Ashton highway improvements

ITD

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Since 1932, the Chester-to-Ashton segment of Highway 20 has been moving traffic in growing numbers. But, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) says the current configuration does not provide for sufficient traffic flow.

ITD says the road is beyond routine service life, requiring improvements to the sub-grade and drainage features, as well as new pavement.

There are also numerous at-grade access points with increased turning movements and differences in traffic speeds that create safety hazards. According to ITD statistics, between 2013 and 2017, over 30% of crashes were same direction sideswipes, rear end, or angle-related accidents. Traffic volumes are expected only to increase.

ITD and the Federal Highway Administration have launched an Environmental Assessment to gather public input into future options They will evaluate impacts, risks, benefits, opportunities, and costs associated with roadway improvements.

"ITD and FHWA's purpose in preparing an EA is to develop and evaluate one or more practicable alternatives for addressing the needs of US-20 between Chester and Ashton," said ITD's eastern Idaho project manager Drew Meppen. "We look forward to visiting with the public and getting feedback on the project purpose and need, issues they are experiencing on the highway, and suggested alternatives for improvements."

A public meeting is set Tuesday, June 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ashton Community Center, 925 Main Street, in Ashton. The open house format will allow the public to come in any time during the period and review displays outlining the process, schedule and geography of the project. Engineers will also be on hand to answer questions.

All of that information will be available here beginning Wednesday. Public comments are being requested by July 11, 2019. The Federal Highway Administration will be the lead agency for the study and will conduct the study in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act.