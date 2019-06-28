Evans to lead Pocatello Regional Airport

Airport Manager Alan Evans

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Mayor Brian Blad stayed at home to find a new Airport Manager.

Alan Evans has been named to lead the Pocatello Regional Airport. Evans has worked at the airport for over 29 years and has been the facility's Operations and Maintence Supervisor for the past 15 years.

Blad said Evans knows and understands the airport and did a "fantastic job" as Interim Director.

"I would like to see Pocatello Regional Airport always be our residents and visitors first choice for their travels," Evans said. "The staff have always taken great pride in this airport and they are committed to providing the best service and experience for travelers."

As Airport Manager, Evans will be responsible for overall operations and planning for transportation services.

"Currently, we are working on securing funding and developing future plans for service to Denver, which would be a great addition for our local travelers," Evans said. "The infrastructure that is already in place at the airport is impressive and will allow us to grow in many ways. Over the past three years, our capabilities with aerial firefighting and airfreight have grown, and we will be able to expand those services as their needs increase."

