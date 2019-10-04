Expert on constitution comments on impeachment merits

Constitutional scholar comments on impeachment possibility

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The question of what President Trump discussed with the president of Ukraine was an impeachable offense under the constitution is being debated.

As part of a series of constitutional conversations presented by the Alturas Institute, Dr. David Adler Monday evening addressed that very question from his perspective as a constitutional scholar.

"There were many concerns expressed by the framers in the constitutional convention to the effect that the president might exercise or abuse his power for his own personal gain. And this is what this impeachment hearing is about. Did President Trump seek solicitation, seek or solicit help from a foreign government to help his own reelection chances by obtaining dirt on a domestic political rival? And so far the transcript released by the White House bears out that very allegation.

Adler says it doesn't look good for President Trump.

Many Trump supports counter that there was nothing inappropriate in the president's phone call with the leader of Ukraine and, in any case, it doesn't rise to the level of an impeachable offense.