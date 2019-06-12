Fake claim earns Pocatello woman felony probation

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Ana Rico-Dumont, 38, of Pocatello, was sentenced in Sixth District Court to three years felony probation on a withheld judgment for insurance fraud.

The Idaho Attorney General's office said Rico-Dumont pleaded guilty in April to making a false claim for a missing wedding ring. According to the office, Rico-Dumont lost her wedding ring at work on July 17, 2016. Nine days later she added the ring to her Allstate renter's policy.

The ring had an appraised value of $15,200. On September 3, 2016, she filed a claim alleging she lost her ring at work the previous week.

An investigation by the Idaho Department of Insurance revealed Rico-Dumon provided a false date of loss in an attempt to defraud the insurance company into paying the claim.

