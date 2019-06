Pixabay

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative reports thunderstorms and gusting winds are causing power outages.

Officials say crews are responding as quickly and safely as possible. Some downed lines are being reported.

If you see a downed line or a line that is low to the ground, call them at 800-632-5726.

Officials say you should expect outages to last at until at least 8 p.m.