FAMILY OF MURDER VICTIM SPEAKS OUT

IDAHO FALLS, Id. (KIFI/KIDK) - The community of Idaho Falls was left shocked and saddened this week, many residents in disbelief with the news that a young woman had been murdered in her own home. The alleged killer her boyfriend.

Kaylynn Blue's body was found buried in a shallow grave in her back yard flower garden.

Her long time boyfriend 33 year old Phillip Schwab charged in the brutal stabbing death.

This week her family was in town to make final arrangements and to speak with authorities.

They said they want people to remember Kaylynn for the loving vibrant person she was and not the horrible way she died.

Brittany Kochar, Kaylynn's sister said " It was just Kaylynn's goal in life to make sure everyone was happy and everyone was cared for."

You can talk to just about anyone that knew Kaylynn and they will tell you that she always had a smile on her face, she was always more concerned about everyone else than herself and she loved spending time with her family, especially her little niece.

"It's hard knowing that my daughter will never know her because of this senseless act of violence." Brittany Kochar said.

Kaylynn's life was tragically cut short last weekend leaving her family and friends devastated at her loss.

Her disappearance was first reported by co-workers. Kaylynn loved her work . She had been at Walgreens in Idaho Falls and Denver for almost 12 years combined. She was never late or absent without letting someone know so when she didn't show up for work last weekend, her co-workers knew there was something wrong, but no one expected a murder.

Kaylynn's Mother Sharon Blue said this about the accused killer Phillip Schwab " He had mental problems, I won't deny that, but I never saw it going this far.

She said to try and heal from this terrible tragedy she will become an advocate in the fight against domestic violence.

Family members said that Kaylynn was a sweet trusting girl. Too trusting at times.

The way Kaylynn died made it so much harder for the family.

Brittany said" It definitely makes it so much harder because you know accidents happen and health problems happen but this is not that and there was no kind of warning, there was no indication of anything.

Kaylynn's brother Tristan Blue said that" This is definitely hard to process and we all have had our okay moments and our down moments at different times because it's something that just has us in disbelief."

A special memorial celebration was held in Kaylynn's memory by the Idaho Falls Community Garden. Friends and fellow Gardners visiting her garden space that she had filled with hand made signs and well loved plants.

Brittany said her sister was passionate about gardening.

"It just really excited her to be able to grow her own food. That was just something that was so amazing to her. She would get so excited when she could have this massive squash or cucumber. It was just so cool to her."

Many of the people at the memorial told stories about Kaylynn. About how much she loved the plants and the people caring for them, about how she always had a smile and a laugh and how she would do anything to help people in any way she could.

Her co-workers from Walgreens promising to care for her garden in her memory.

Everyone at the memorial planted seeds of flowers in her honor.

Those flowers will bloom in her garden this year.

Kaylynn's family says they were overwhelmed by the love and kindness they have felt from the Idaho Falls Community, and want to thank everyone for their compassion at this tough time.

They say as hard as it is Kaylynn would not want them to be sad.

Brittany said "I am never going to forget her and I'm never going to let go of it, but I know she wouldn't want me to hold on to this hate. It is going to take a long time, but I think we all want to find happiness."

A special Go Fund Me page has been set up to cover funeral expenses for Kaylynn. If you would like to donate you can find the link in our web story.