Farmer in critical condition after run over by tractor

Posted: Oct 07, 2019 09:09 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:21 PM MDT

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Newdale farmer is in critical condition from a farm accident. 

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office tells Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 the farmer was fixing a farm implement called a disc. His name has not been released. 

The farmer was underneath the disc as it rolled forward.

He was crushed by a tire but was able to crawl out and call 9-1-1 before a metal disc could get to him.

He was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.  

