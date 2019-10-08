Farmer in critical condition after run over by tractor

Farmer injured in accident

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Newdale farmer is in critical condition from a farm accident.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office tells Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 the farmer was fixing a farm implement called a disc. His name has not been released.

The farmer was underneath the disc as it rolled forward.

He was crushed by a tire but was able to crawl out and call 9-1-1 before a metal disc could get to him.

He was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.