Farmers give thanks to workers Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Twenty agencies will join local farm producers for the third annual Ag Fest at the Pinecrest Event Center in Idaho Falls Saturday. The event is scheduled from Noon to 5 p.m.

Farm producers joined to host the event in appreciation of farmworkers who sacrificed long hours to help farmers bring in crops ahead of freezing weather.

Phil Simpson of Taylor and Sons Farms said there will be 20 organizations offering a wide array of services to them, ranging from GED classes to legal advice and health education to English language. Entertainment and food will also be available.

In addition, growers have joined to award five $1,000 scholarships to the high school aged children of selected farmworkers who work at upper valley farms.

The event center is located at 1515 Northgate Mile. It is free to all agricultural employees and their family if they show a paycheck stub or employee identification. The general public is also welcome for $25 per family or $7 per individual.